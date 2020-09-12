William Henry ThompsonWilliam Henry Thompson passed away at his home Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Blanket, TX to Lawrence and Veda Thompson.William served in the Army as a Millitary Police. He was retired from the Texas International Airline and Peterbuilt. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, raising chickens and spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Thomas Thompson.He is survived by his daughter, Terry Haferkamp, granddaughters Crystal Haferkamp and Jamie Martin, four great grandchildren: Kaleb, Morgan, Kaden and Jacob, two brothers: Bobby Thompson and Gene Thompson, two sisters: Virginia Hull and Shirley Shank, and many nephews and nieces. He will be dearly missed.Visitation will be held in his home in Ponder, TX on Saturday, September 19th from 2-4 pm. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 am at the Rock Church Cemetery in Blanket, TX.