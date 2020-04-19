Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Park
Denton, TX
William Herman Adamson


1925 - 2020
William Herman Adamson Obituary
William Herman Adamson

William Herman Adamson went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2020 at age 95. Herman was the husband of the late Mary Jo Adamson and father of Rick, Joe Bob and the late Mike Adamson.

Born on February 27, 1925 in Bonham, Texas, Herman was the son of Willie Harrison & Jessie (Ellis) Adamson. He graduated from Bonham High School in 1942 and Barber College in 1943. After growing up in Bonham, Herman entered the Navy and served in both World War II and the Korean War. Herman married Mary Jo Hope in 1946. Throughout his career as a Barber, Herman worked alongside his father and attended Paris Junior College before transferring to North Texas State College in Denton, Texas where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1955. While in Denton, Herman also spent time working for the Denton Record-Chronicle throughout the 1960s. Herman ended his career working for the Internal Revenue Service before retiring in 1984.

Upon retiring, Herman and his wife Mary Jo moved to Lake Kiowa where they enjoyed their time with friends, golfing, traveling and retirement. Herman spent the last years of his life residing in Denton surrounded by family and friends.

Herman is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law; Rick and Margaret Adamson and Joe Bob and Kay Adamson of Denton, Texas. Grandchildren; Jason and Nicole Adamson of Denton, Texas, Philip and Stephanie Adamson of Lissie, Texas, Keaton Adamson of Denton Texas, and Kinsey Adamson of Denton, Texas. Great grandchildren; Ford Adamson, Paul Santibanez and Santiago Santibanez of Denton, Texas, Ezra Adamson, Elias Adamson and Emma Adamson of Lissie, Texas. Sister-in-law, Doris O'Brien of Sherman, Texas. He also has numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Jessie Adamson, Stepmother Irene Avery, wife Mary Jo Adamson, son Mike Adamson, sister Dorothy Marcille (Bunkie) Jones, sister Lucille Gard, and brother Bobby Adamson.

The Adamson family would like to extend a special thank you to The Vintage retirement facility for the caring and loving way the staff and residents loved him. Herman considered you all great friends. We'd also like to thank Hospice Plus for the sympathetic care they provided. Herman was a beloved husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great-grandfather. While he will be greatly missed, his loving memory will live in our hearts and minds and we are rejoicing in his new heavenly home.

Graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas on Monday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
