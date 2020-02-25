Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
William James Adams


1934 - 2020
William James Adams Obituary
William James Adams, 86 of Denton, passed away on February 12, 2020 at home. He was born January 14, 1934 in Hobart, OK to William T. and Nina Rae Adams. He attended public schools in Denison, TX before transferring and graduating from Kemper Military School in Missouri. He later went on to attend Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls before joining the U.S Air Force.

William "Bill" was employed with Braniff Airways as a computer programmer in early computer days. There he met and married Emily Hamilton Adams in Wichita Falls, TX in December 1958. They lived in Farmers Branch before moving to Denton in 1974. He made lifelong friends all along the way. He went on to work for Recognition Equipment, Zales Corporation and Hitachi Semiconductor before retiring in the late 1990s.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral home. An internment service will be held at the National Cemetery in Dallas, TX at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele Domes and her husband, David of Denton. Also, their children, Hayley and Abbey and Raegan and great-grandson, Isaiah. He is also survived by daughter Kendall Sablatura and her husband, Wayne of Denton and their children, Chase, Katelyn and Hunter and great-grandchildren, Alicia, Max and Sophia. Bill is also survived by his twin brother, George, of Kerrville, TX.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Emily and son, Daren. Also preceding him are his parents and younger sister, Patricia Williams.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Bill through a donation to the Wreaths Across America Foundation at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020
