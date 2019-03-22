William James Allen Conner III



William James Allen Conner III



October 30, 1949 - March 14, 2019



Nicknamed "WOODSTOCK" during his years working as a Longshoremen down the port of Baltimore. Where he retired in 2012. He was 3rd child of ten from his parents AIR CORPS/USAF Sgt. William J. A. Conner & Claire M Conner, beloved brother, spouse, father & grandfather.



He leaves behind his sisters, Paula Pafford, Penny Darlene Moffitt, Denise Francis, Dineen Morris, Colleen Fagan. As well, brothers George and David Conner. His siblings graced him with 10 nieces & nephews. Allen's final resting place will be at "The Family Ranch" alongside his brother Michael and niece Chesleigh Pafford. Allen continued to branch out his immediate family.



He is survived by his former wife Joy, daughter Stacey Louise & husband Jon, sons Glenn & Fianc Jen, and Gregory Allen & wife Caroline. Their love giving to his life 8 Grandchildren, Army SPC Russell Ensor, Cole, Cynthia, Logan, Aiden, Liam, Fiona and Oliver. Among many others within Allen's Family Tree are his Goddaughter Carrie Elizabeth Tucker, best Friend Glenn Young, and a remembrance to Son-in-law Henry.



He will be missed and remembered by his family, friends, the many local patrons and shop keepers around The Square in Denton. His life reflected, you never have too many Lego. "My name is Woodstock" passed away at 31 YEARS CLEAN, through his Devotion with NA. Allen's Church Service has been arranged for Monday, March 25th @ 2:00pm The Church at Pecan Creek 1811 Shady Oaks Dr. Denton, TX Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary