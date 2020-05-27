|
|
Dr. William John Morris, Jr.
Dr. William John Morris, Jr. passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Denton. He was born in Chicago, IL, on October 6, 1929, to William and Frieda Morris. Returning to Texas, Bill attended Hardin Simmons University, in Abilene, TX, and got his B.A., and where he met Mary Post. They were married on January 8, 1953.
Growing up he enjoyed being in the Boy Scouts and working up to Eagle Scout with Bronze Palm, and spending time with his family. He, also, played the accordion in his family's Square dance band.
After college he decided to earn his Masters Degree at the University of Texas in Austin. He worked ten years in Public Accounting in Dallas. He then decided to go back to college and earned his PhD., at
Michigan State University. He became an Accounting Professor at North Texas State University, where he taught for 20 years.
Bill was a strong Christian, and loved the church. He was very active at First Denton Baptist Church. He was, also, on the Baptist Sunday School board for 2 terms, and attended several Baptist Conventions. He was, also, a local representative with the Republican Convention.
Bill loved being surrounded by people he knew. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Morris and sister Eula Mackey. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Morris; daughter Nancy Wallis and her husband David; daughter Lyn Travis and husband Terry; son William John Morris III and wife Rosa, grandchildren Heather Wallis (Aaron), D.J. Wallis (Erin), Brett Travis, Jordan Travis, William John (Jay) Morris IV (Ryenne); and 3 great-grand children. He is, also, survived by his sister Mary Anne Fortune and husband, Jerry; his sister Linda Littleton and husband Bobby Jett; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at DeBerry Funeral Directors, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, at Knippa Cemetery, in Knippa, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 27, 2020