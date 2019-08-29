|
William â€œBillâ€ Muncaster
1950-2019
William "Bill" Muncaster of the Diamond M Ranch, Decatur, Texas, passed away on July 3, 2019, at age 68, of an apparent heart attack.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Muncaster, and devoted sons Daniel, Jonathan, and Ben. Grandfather to Aoife, Kieran, Sam, Max, and Ryder. Also survived by sister Penny Muncaster Jewell.
Bill was born in South Shields, England, August 31, 1950, to William Muncaster, and Aurea (Bartram) Muncaster.
An informal memorial birthday celebration for friends and family to come and share stories honoring Bill's life, will be held on Saturday, August 31, at the Diamond M Ranch, 2768 County Road 334, Decatur, Texas, 76234.
The memorial gathering will begin at 5:00 pm.
All are welcome. For more information please call Susan @ 940-768-2272.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019