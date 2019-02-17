

William "Bill" Nathan Cope, 76 of rural Thayer, KS died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home. Bill was born on December 4, 1942 in Houston, TX, the son of Homer Jerrell and Oneta Lee (Williams) Cope.



Bill attended Northwest High School and Tarrant County Junior Coillege. Nominated most friendly when at Northwest High School. Bill excelled at sports. Bill joined the US Air Force and served his country for four years. Bill was married for 23 years to Sherry Fraser Cope, even though they later divorced, they still remained close friends. Bill enjoyed working and building on his home. He enjoyed visiting with family and friends, cooking out, working on cars, but most of all, spending time with his family.Bill worked at General Motors in Arlington and retired from Morrison Milling.



Bill is survived by:



Five Children: Laura Herndon and husband Jim, of Broken Arrow, OK, Michael Cope and his wife, Renee, of Azle, TX, Mark Cope and wife, Diana, of Chanute, KS, Susie Juergens and husband, Jim, of Argyle, TX, Steven Cope and wife Aime, of Chanute, KS; 2 brothers: Bob Cope of Justin, TX, Steve Cope, and wife, Ruthie, of Justin, TX; Sister-in-law: Cecile Cope of Justin, TX; 14 Grandchildren and 16 Great-Grandchildren; 2 Nieces and 4 Nephews.



Family will be having a Celebration of Life Service at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 West University, Denton, TX 76201, Friday, February 22 at 2pm. Officiating is Pastor Woody Godbey.



In Lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made to . Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary