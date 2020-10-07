1/1
William Otis Dodd III
1941 - 2020
William Otis Dodd, III

William Otis Dodd, III, of Justin, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.

A former Texas State Dance Champion and avid cook, he was born to William Otis Dodd, Jr and Keith (Furrh) Dodd in 1941. He is survived by his wife Janice (McCown) Dodd, brother Thomas Dodd, son Michael Dodd, stepchildren Shelly Cox and Melanie Hardcastle, step-grandchildren Cameron Cox, Cade Morris, and Jovie Dexter, and an extended family and numerous friends who will never forget him.

Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
