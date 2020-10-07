William Otis Dodd, III
William Otis Dodd, III, of Justin, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano.
A former Texas State Dance Champion and avid cook, he was born to William Otis Dodd, Jr and Keith (Furrh) Dodd in 1941. He is survived by his wife Janice (McCown) Dodd, brother Thomas Dodd, son Michael Dodd, stepchildren Shelly Cox and Melanie Hardcastle, step-grandchildren Cameron Cox, Cade Morris, and Jovie Dexter, and an extended family and numerous friends who will never forget him.
