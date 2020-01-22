|
|
William P. Philips, Jr.
William P. Philips, Jr. was born February 17, 1936, in Greenville, Texas, and died on January 17, 2020, in Denton, Texas. He was the son of Dr. William Pitt Philips and Jo Juana Maier Philips. He attended the public schools in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1953.
He graduated from Baylor University with a B.A. degree in 1956. He received his M.S. degree from East Texas State University in 1958. He was awarded his law degree from Indiana University (LL.B.) in 1962.
His first job out of law school was law clerk to the Idaho Supreme Court. After living in Idaho for two years, he returned to Texas and set up his law practice in Denton. He practiced law in Denton from July of 1964 until May of 2001 at which time he retired. He served as Judge, Corporation Court, City of Denton, Texas, from 1964 - 1967. Professional memberships include the following: Member, District 14B Grievance Committee, 1977 - 1985; Member of Denton County Bar Association (President, 1967 - 1968), American Bar Association, State Bar of Texas; Fellow, Texas Bar Foundation. Board certified, Residential Real Estate Law and Farm and Ranch Real Estate Law, Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
Other memberships include the following: First United Methodist Church, Denton, Texas, former member of the Board of Trustees of Cumberland Presbyterian Children's Home, former member of Board of Trustees of Texas Woman's University Foundation, former member of Board of Directors of Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Krum, Texas, and former member of High Noon Lions Club, affiliate member of Denton-Wise County Board of Realtors, and was named affiliate of the year in 2000. He served as an Advisory Board Director of First State Bank (Denton County region) from 2004 - 2012.
He married Barbara E. Neubauer on September 1, 1962, in Bloomington, Indiana. They have four children. Their children and their spouses are as follows: William Ernst Philips and Stephanie, Thomas Henry Philips and Sara, Margaret Maier Philips Keith (Jimmy), and Rhoda Crockett (Curtis).
Six grandchildren are as follows: Connor Philips Vershel, Zachary Martin Vershel, Hannah Erin Philips, William Denton Philips, Benjamin Thomas Philips, and Laura Abington Philips.
He was a member of the National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve from 1958 - 1964.
Co-owner of Philips Herford Farm from 1980 until 1997.
The Visitation will be held at DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton, Texas, at 10:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020, with the Service (immediately following) beginning at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Home.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020