William Peat Hansen
William Peat Hansen passed on Monday, May 6th, 2019 in Denton, Texas surrounded by his family. Peat was born on September 23, 1923 in Rogers, Texas to Adolph and Mary Lou Hansen.
Peat grew up in Texas City, Texas and graduated from Texas City High School in 1941.
Peat worked for The Fluor Corporation for 35 years until he retired in 1987 to live near his family in Denton. He continued to actively work in the family business until 2013.
Peat is survived by his son William Paul Hansen of Denton; granddaughter, Shelby Ray and her husband, Chuck Ray; great-grandson, Colton Ray of Denton. Grandson, William Colby Hansen and his wife, Taylor Hansen; great-granddaughter, Birdie Kay Hansen of Crossroads, Texas; along with many more family and friends.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 19, 2019