Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
First Denton
1100 Malone St.
Denton, TX
William Samuel "Bill" Colville


William Samuel "Bill" Colville Obituary
William Samuel y Colville

William Samuel "Bill" Colville, 91, of Corinth, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Medical City of Denton. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Wichita Falls, TX to William Robert and Mahota M. (Gandy) Colville. He served in the United States Navy during WWII and earned his Master of Science Degree from Texas Tech University. He was married to Jimmie Irene Morrison on November 23, 1946 in Amarillo, TX. He is a member of the First Denton. He and Jimmie were owners and operators of a European Import Furniture business and Designer Furniture showroom in the Dallas World Trade Center as well as a real estate builder and investor.

Mr. Colville is survived by two sons, William Arthur Colville and Michael Wayne Colville; grandchildren, Kristen Holcomb, Kara Calhoun, and Matthew Hunter Colville; brother, Gene Howard Colville.

A visitation is scheduled for 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton, TX with a funeral service at 2:00 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at the First Denton, 1100 Malone St., Denton, with Dr. Jeff Williams and Dr. John Beck officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Chad Calvert, Kirk Wilson, Kyle Wilson, Atticus Wilson, Christian Strom, Rob McCarty.

The family requests memorials go to the Building Fund of the First Baptist Church or the . Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
