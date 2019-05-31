Home

Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Lifegate Church
3350 Deerwood Parkway
Denton, TX
William Slade Smith


William Slade Smith Obituary
William Slade Smith

William Slade Smith passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1941 in Fall River, Massachusetts to Gladys and Chester Smith.

William is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Smith. He is also survived by his adopted son, David Wayne Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and an adopted son, Omar Neal Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00p.m on June 3, 2019 at Lifegate Church, 3350 Deerwood Parkway, Denton, TX 76208.

Military honors by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 920, Denton. Tom Silva, Chaplain, officiating.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from May 31 to June 2, 2019
