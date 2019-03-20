William ÿÿÿÿfound content.xml



William "Bill" Supten Hartley III, 67, of Denton, Texas, passed away at his home on March 15, 2019. He was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, to William Hartley and Helen (Chiboucas) Hartley.



Bill was a dedicated and caring husband, father, poppy, big brother, uncle, father-in-law and friend. Bill's father served in the USAF, so growing up, Bill lived in many different places, including Germany and Japan, where he quickly learned to meet new friends and adapt to new cultures. Bill and his wife, Jan, met while attending the University of North Texas and were married on Valentine's Day in Denton, Texas. He has a passion for his family, beekeeping, stone work, Volkswagen buses and his dog, Ellie. He loved spending time with people, enjoyed social gatherings and created life-long friendships while leading his son's Boy Scouts of America troop. Bill was proud of his Greek heritage and embraced it by preparing dishes passed down by his mother. Each year at the end of April, he celebrated his birthday at what he called "his party" during the Denton Arts and Jazz Festival.



He has a long career and operated his own business restoring and preserving marble and granite while pursuing his passion of beekeeping. Through his skill and dedication, he saved millions of lives, from queens to workers, in countless bee colonies. He was a knowledgeable handyman who was always willing to help out with any projects. Bill we be remembered as an accepting, helpful, welcoming friend. He was always striving to make everyone laugh with his silly, goofy character. He could talk about anything and everything, although he preferred "bee talk" with anyone he could educate.



He is survived by his wife, Jan Johnson; Daughter, Stefani Mullin, her husband, Sean and baby Mullin on the way; Son, Michael Johnson, his wife Crystal and their children, Rachelle and Trent; Sister, Stephanie Hartley; Brother, Terry Hartley and his wife, Dottie.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Little Chapel in the Woods on the TWU Campus in Denton, Texas. The same chapel where Bill and his wife were married, 31 years ago. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary