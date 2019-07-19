Home

POWERED BY

Services
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Restland Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Tobin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Billy) Tobin


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Billy) Tobin Obituary
William (Billy) Tobin

William (Billy) Tobin, 24 of Carrollton, TX passed away on July 10th 2019. Billy was born November 6, 1994 in Manassas, VA.

Billy was the beloved son of Lori Wilten and Tracy Tobin. He moved from Virginia to Texas as an infant and remained in the Dallas area. He graduated from Marcus Highschool in Flower Mound Texas - Class of 2013.

Billy developed a love for computers and drive for games at a very young age. He soon met lots of friends who had the same passions. They spent many hours using their imaginations together and enjoying life. Billy is survived by his Mother, Father, extended family, and friends. He will be deeply missed by all he shared his life with.

Memorial services will be held July 27th at 10:00 am at Restland Cemetery 13005 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX. 75243. Billy was a kind soul who left us far too soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org)
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now