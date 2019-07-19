William (Billy) Tobin



William (Billy) Tobin, 24 of Carrollton, TX passed away on July 10th 2019. Billy was born November 6, 1994 in Manassas, VA.



Billy was the beloved son of Lori Wilten and Tracy Tobin. He moved from Virginia to Texas as an infant and remained in the Dallas area. He graduated from Marcus Highschool in Flower Mound Texas - Class of 2013.



Billy developed a love for computers and drive for games at a very young age. He soon met lots of friends who had the same passions. They spent many hours using their imaginations together and enjoying life. Billy is survived by his Mother, Father, extended family, and friends. He will be deeply missed by all he shared his life with.



Memorial services will be held July 27th at 10:00 am at Restland Cemetery 13005 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX. 75243. Billy was a kind soul who left us far too soon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 19, 2019