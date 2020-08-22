William Wesley Porter, Jr.



William Wesley "Wes" Porter, Jr., age 79, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital Denton. He was born in Mobile, Alabama to William Wesley Porter, Sr. and Rebecca Louis Porter on September 20, 1940. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Peggy Porter Inglis, and his partner J.B Smallwood. He is survived by his husband, Robert Dennis Small, his niece, Rebecca Gillespie of Apex, NC and nephew Alex Inglis of Lamoore, CA.



Following his graduation from Murphy High School in Mobile, Wes spent a term at the University of Alabama, Mobile Extension. A friend of his asked him to go into the Navy on the "buddy system", which he did. He served in the Navy out of San Diego, CA from April 1959 to March 1963. During this time he worked in the communications field as Radioman, stationed aboard destroyers and traveling to several ports overseas. Upon discharge from the Navy, Wes served in the U.S. Navy Air Reserve as an Aviation Electronic Technician from March of 1965 to March 1971 in Alameda, CA.



After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Wes went to work for Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco. He served first as a tower operator and then as member of the tech department. During this time he attended the City College of San Francisco, graduating with an Associate in Arts degree. In February 1986 he took advantage of a Voluntary Separation Program with the railroad and retired.Later on Wes met J.B. Smallwood, who convinced him to move to Denton TX. Together they lived together at Brook Hollow, Denton. When J.B.'s health started to fail, Wes and he moved to Good Samaritan, Denton Village, where J.B. passed in October 2015. In April 2017, Robert Small joined Wes at Good Sam's. They were later married in October 2018.



Wes' friends characterize him as a sweet, gentle soul who embraced life. After he moved to Denton, he became interested in the theater and performed at both th eDenton Community Theater and the Butterfield Stage Theater in Gainesville, Texas. He loved to dance and often offered himself as a host when dances were held at Good Sams. He wasn't concerned if his partner knew how to dance, he just wanted to bring joy to someone who desired to be supported on the dance floor.



Wes had a deep love for animals, and over the years raised and showed Schipperkes. He was especially fond of Cappy, who was a rescue dog who came with him to Good Sams. He loved to tell stories about how he trained Cappy to do â€œtricks for treats.â€� He and Cappy would often be found entertaining some of the residents who gathered in the Parlor for afternoon snacks and coffee. A morning ritual for Wes was to throw peanuts out in the drive to feed the squirrels and blue jays.



Because of the times, no service has been planned at this date. However, it is hoped that a celebration of his life will be able to be held at Good Samaritans in the future.





