William (Billy) Winders Michaelis
William â€œBillyâ€� Winders Michaelis, beloved Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend, left this world on June 3, 2020, at the age of 69. He died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Denton, TX.
Born Dec. 2, 1950, in Kansas City, MO to Jerry Michaelis, of Denton, TX and Elsie Rubavich of Cleveland, OH, both deceased. He is survived by his loving daughter, Colleen Leyba, son-in-law Rick Leyba, of Fairview, TX; sister Carolyn Michaelis of FL; sister Susan Bartholomew, brother-in-law Richard Bartholomew, of Justin, TX; nephew Chris Leath, wife Jennifer, their children Maisy, Katie and Keaton, all of Maple Valley, WA; his daughters half-sisters, Rachael and Nicole Mergott, of McKinney, TX; and cousins Mike Michaelis and Patrick Michaelis, of KS.
He attended Lake Highlands and graduated from Denton High, Class of 1969. After graduation he was selected for the Marine Corps Special Operations Command, and completed jungle warfare school in Panama, after which he was deployed to Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Rifle Marksman Badge. Upon return from the war, he attended UNT, where he studied architecture.
Both a skilled craftsman & artist, he became a Master Mosaic Artist, combining creativity and math, while working with glass and tile. Although self-taught, he traveled Europe & abroad to study mosaics, developing a special adhesive formula for securing glass. Gaining National attention, his work was featured in countless articles, the cover of Chicagos Dream Home, as well as on the HGTV Network. He turned pools, spas, fountains, bathrooms, kitchens, and entry ways into works of art. His projects included work for the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Zoo, Lovers Lane Methodist Church, architect Clifford D. Hutsells historical home, The City of Highland Park, and many of its residents estates.
He enjoyed the arts, traveling, music, especially the Moody Blues, and spending time with friends. Although he talked loudly and endlessly, he would also listen intently, genuinely caring for others. Billy lived a fun and vibrant life, full of experiences that gave him wisdom and gratitude. His positivity was infectious, which gifted him countless dear friends around the world. He was the definition of a Renaissance Man. His spirit and beautiful mind will be sorely missed.
Cremated burial will be Family only, due to Covid-19 restrictions, at the National Cemetery in Dallas, TX,
on July 3rd.