1/1
William Winders (Billy) Michaelis
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Billy) Winders Michaelis

William â€œBillyâ€� Winders Michaelis, beloved Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend, left this world on June 3, 2020, at the age of 69. He died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Denton, TX.

Born Dec. 2, 1950, in Kansas City, MO to Jerry Michaelis, of Denton, TX and Elsie Rubavich of Cleveland, OH, both deceased. He is survived by his loving daughter, Colleen Leyba, son-in-law Rick Leyba, of Fairview, TX; sister Carolyn Michaelis of FL; sister Susan Bartholomew, brother-in-law Richard Bartholomew, of Justin, TX; nephew Chris Leath, wife Jennifer, their children Maisy, Katie and Keaton, all of Maple Valley, WA; his daughters half-sisters, Rachael and Nicole Mergott, of McKinney, TX; and cousins Mike Michaelis and Patrick Michaelis, of KS.

He attended Lake Highlands and graduated from Denton High, Class of 1969. After graduation he was selected for the Marine Corps Special Operations Command, and completed jungle warfare school in Panama, after which he was deployed to Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Rifle Marksman Badge. Upon return from the war, he attended UNT, where he studied architecture.

Both a skilled craftsman & artist, he became a Master Mosaic Artist, combining creativity and math, while working with glass and tile. Although self-taught, he traveled Europe & abroad to study mosaics, developing a special adhesive formula for securing glass. Gaining National attention, his work was featured in countless articles, the cover of Chicagos Dream Home, as well as on the HGTV Network. He turned pools, spas, fountains, bathrooms, kitchens, and entry ways into works of art. His projects included work for the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Zoo, Lovers Lane Methodist Church, architect Clifford D. Hutsells historical home, The City of Highland Park, and many of its residents estates.

He enjoyed the arts, traveling, music, especially the Moody Blues, and spending time with friends. Although he talked loudly and endlessly, he would also listen intently, genuinely caring for others. Billy lived a fun and vibrant life, full of experiences that gave him wisdom and gratitude. His positivity was infectious, which gifted him countless dear friends around the world. He was the definition of a Renaissance Man. His spirit and beautiful mind will be sorely missed.

For full Obituary & to leave a tribute on Billys Memorial website, visit

https://www.forevermissed.com/billy-michaelis/about

On line condolences may also be left at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com

A Celebration of Billys Life will be held at, 11720 J. Ivey Rd. Justin, TX 76247 on Saturday, July 4th beginning at 6 p.m. Friends welcome. Flowers may be sent to this event. Kindly RSVP: https://events.blackbirdrsvp.com/billymichaelis

Cremated burial will be Family only, due to Covid-19 restrictions, at the National Cemetery in Dallas, TX,

on July 3rd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved