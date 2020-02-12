Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
For more information about
Willie Fountain
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Willie Earl Fountain


1934 - 2020
Willie Earl Fountain Obituary
Willie Earl Fountain

Willie Earl Fountain, 85, of Ponder, passed away at his home on February 10, 2020, with his wife Johnnie by his side. He was born to W. Carson and Margaret, nee Vandegriff, Fountain in San Augustine, Texas.

Willie began his career working in road construction early in his life. Willie married Johnnie December 8th, 1958, and with their 4 children, traveled throughout Texas building bridges.

In 1969, Willie planted his family in Ponder and where he operated his company, FWH Construction. He and Johnnie saw their children, grandchildren and then their great grandchildren grow and flourish in a community they folded their lived into.

After a short retirement, Willie decided to return to what he loved and joined Ashlar Contracting in Lewisville, TX.

Willie was a tough as nails businessman who loved his family above all else. He enjoyed spending time on his family's land in San Augustine County and taking his grandchildren out on the lake. He was lovingly referred to as "Papa" by friends of the family.

He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Fountain, nee Milam, of Ponder, daughter Donna Jones and her husband Larry, of Ponder, son Kenneth Fountain of Tyler, grandchildren Jennifer Todd, nee Lee, and husband Trevor, Krista Williams, nee Lee, and husband John, Whitney Fountain and Allyssa Fountain, and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Felicia Shea, nee Fountain, son Steven Fountain, brothers Troy and Jerry Fountain, sister Marie Tindall, nee Fountain, and his mother and father.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6-8PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2PM in the Chapel of DeBerry Funeral Directors with the Reverend Kim Broadstreet officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Eakin Cemetery in Ponder, Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020
