|
|
Wilma Lois Williams
(Wilma) Lois Williams, 73, of Aubrey, departed to join Christ in Heaven Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home in Aubrey.
Mrs. Williams was born on December 6, 1946 in Decatur, Texas, to Everett Lee and Opal Wilma (Jones) Riley. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Ray Williams on October 5, 1964. Lois was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church and worked as a stone setter for Jostens in Denton and later as full-time caregiver to her father-in-law and then parents.
Lois is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Kenneth Ray Williams of Aubrey; loving daughter, Lori Ann Carroll and her husband Sam of Aubrey; adoring son, Lonny Ray Williams and his wife Christina of Pilot Point; four beautiful granddaughters, Kyndra, Trisha, Ashley, and Cheyanne; thirteen rambunctious great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. Lois' friendship was extended to all she encountered in life and her love and laughter shared freely. This included her extended family, of which survives her sister-in-law, Elaine Bays, two nieces, one nephew and many great-nieces and nephews. Lois' dedicated caregiver, Marsha Enriquez, became part of this extended family.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Green Valley Baptis9t Church, 9901 FM 428, Aubrey. Interment will follow at Cooper Creek Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlemontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020