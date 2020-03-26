Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
Wyona May Vest


1933 - 2020
Wyona May Vest Obituary
Wyona May Vest

Wyona May Vest, age 86, of Denton went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2020 at Willow Bend Memory Care, Denton.

Mrs. Vest was born June 14, 1933 in Elk City, Oklahoma to Verde Tonkinson and May Gabehart Tonkinson. Wyona was a graduate of Duncan High School, Duncan, OK, East Central State University, Ada, OK, and the University of Oklahoma.

On July 25, 1955 she married to Floyd Vest. Wyona taught elementary school in Oklahoma and Lewisville, Texas for thirty-five years.

Wyona is survived by her husband of 64 years Floyd Vest, two daughters, Martha Ann Feldman and Susan Marie Feldman and five grandchildren.

A private family graveside will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton, TX.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2020
