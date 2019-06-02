|
|
Wunderlich, A. Dale
Dale Wunderlich,
82 years old, died peacefully at his home in Ocala, FL on April 25, after an 8 month battle with cancer.
Dale was born and raised in Washington state where he graduated from Washington State University. In 2012, he graduated with a Master of Applied Science from the University of Denver. After spending several years with the Los Angeles Police Department, he joined the United States Secret Service in 1963. His assignments included the White House, the Intelligence Division and the Technical Security Division. In his capacity as Special Agent he protected Presidents, Vice Presidents, and many dignitaries, including John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Hubert Humphrey and Henry Kissinger.
In 1979, Dale started A. Dale Wunderlich and Associates, an international security consulting firm located in Denver, specializing in mining security, premises liability, and corporate investigations. He was recognized as a leader in the security industry conducting investigations in more than 90 countries. Over the years he was honored with many awards in the field of security consulting and investigations. The company continues as Wunderlich-Gladston.
He was a member of ASIS, (American Society for Industrial Security), a life member of the National Council of Investigation and Security Services (NCISS), a life and board member of World Association of Detectives (WAD) a member of the Association of Former Agents of the U.S. Secret Service (AFAUSSS) and a life member and past President of Professional Private Investigators of Colorado (PPIAC).
After many years in the Denver metro area, Dale moved to Ocala, FL in 2015. He was an avid outdoors man enjoying skiing, horseback riding, fly fishing and most recently golf. He will be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Pam Levien, daughter Kristi Merkel, son Brian Wunderlich, grandchildren Ryan, Tiffany, Taylor, Jordyn and great grandchildren. He was preceded in in death by his sister Joyce Samford.
A Celebration of Dale's Life will be held on June 21, 11 a.m. at the Inn at Hudson Gardens, Littleton, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dale's memory can be made to: Foundation of AFAUSS. In memory of Dale Wunderlich, 6919 Vista Drive, West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers, Ocala, FL 352-236-7813.
Published in Denver Post on June 2, 2019