A. George Snyder
1936 - 2020
Snyder, A. George
02/20/1936 - 06/27/2020

We are sad to announce the passing of A. George Snyder. He was born to Frank and Anna Duffy Snyder in Germantown, PA and is survived by his brother, Frank J. Snyder Jr. George attended Denver schools including East High and C.U Boulder. He retired as the C.F.O of Digby Golden Arrow Lines/Navajo Express. George is survived by Mary Snyder McGuire and their children, Frank J. Snyder/ wife Victoria (Charlotte N.C), Linda Snyder McGuire (Denver CO), Christopher Snyder/wife Diana (Clayton CA), Catherine "Kate" Snyder Heelan/ husband Brennan (Kearney NE), daughter- in- law Kerrie Garrou (Abingdon VA); grandchildren Andrew, Rachel, Regis, Rory, Zoe, Zander, Ronan, Ryan, Cassie, Kevin, Reagan, Archer, Tatum; great grandchildren Saige and Keller. A private family gathering is planned in his memory. For a full life story go to www.HoranCares.com




Published in Denver Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
