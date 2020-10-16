Amato, A. John

07/20/1944 - 10/12/2020



John was a successful entrepreneur who founded Chateau Shutter Co. Family was his passion. He also loved spending time with his friends. He was a devout Catholic. In 1980, John married the love of his life, Gennie, and they just celebrated 40 happy years. He is survived by his wife Genevieve, his sons, JR (Susan), Paul (Tanya), & Jeff, his stepchildren Daniel (Sara), Devany, & Robert McNeill, 9 grandkids, 3 great grandkids, his brother Bob (Kris) & brother in-law Chuck Decino. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred & Nettie, his brother Ron & sister Loretta. Due to COVID-19 funeral services will remain private.





