Aaron Wiener
Aaron Wiener, age 30, passed away in a ski accident on April 15, 2020. Aaron was born in Denver and lived here his entire life. He graduated from Cherry Creek High School and earned a BS in Nutrition at Metro State. Aaron worked as a Certified Dietitian at Craig Hospital. Aaron loved the outdoors and rocking climbing in the mountains, where he skied the backcountry. He summited many of Colorado's 14er's. He loved yoga, music and nutritional cooking. Mostly Aaron loved people. Aaron was a beautiful person inside and out. He lived his life to the fullest while touching the lives of countless others. Aaron leaves behind his mother and father Sue and Eliot, his sister Ashley, aunts, an uncle, cousins and many, many friends. The Wieners are grateful for the recent outpouring of love and support already received, and will hold a celebration of Aaron's life at a later date. Contributions in Aaron's name can be made to the Sierra Club, or to the Summit County Rescue Group, PO Box 1794, Breckenridge, CO 80424.




Published in Denver Post from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
