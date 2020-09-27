Schott, Abe Jack
03/11/46 - 09/04/20
Retired, CPA, honorable discharge U.S. Air Force
Abe Jack Schott, age 74, died September 4, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He lived an active and healthy life and passed away peacefully just weeks after a cancer diagnosis.
Abe was born March 11, 1946 in Shanghai, China to Josef and Lieselotte (Lilo, nee Haas) Schott. In 1948, the family moved to Johannesburg, South Africa. In 1961, at the age of 15, Abe immigrated to the United States along with his family and settled in Denver, Colorado. Abe went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines and CA. He corresponded with his future wife, Louise during this time. After honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, Abe and Louise were married and began their family. Abe graduated from the University of Colorado Denver and began his career as a CPA with Smith, Brooks, Bolshoun, LLC. At SBB, Abe served many clients with whom he formed lasting friendships and became a partner in the firm. He also acted as a mentor and teacher to new accountants that joined SBB. Abe found lasting friendships with many of his coworkers at SBB, many of whom became extended family. He retired in 2012/2013 after more than forty years of a successful and rewarding career at SBB.
Abe is most often described by those who knew him well as steadfast, humble, loyal, fair, honest, hard-working, generous, and above all kind. He truly lived by those standards and worked to instill them in his children and grandchildren. Though quiet by nature, he formed many lifelong friendships and will be greatly missed. After the passing of his beloved wife Louise, Abe retired and moved to Phoenix to spend more quality time with his grandchildren. He spent summers at his second home in the mountains in Prescott, Arizona. Abe enjoyed exploring the outdoors and went to many national parks in his later years. He also enjoyed spending time on the water in his boats and jet skis, traveling in his RV and with his family, working on home improvement projects, pursuing his hobby of model railroading (which earned him the nickname "Train Grandpa") and above all, watching his children and grandchildren grow up.
Abe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louise Edna Schott (nee Fairbanks). Abe is survived by his children; son David (Laura) of Phoenix, AZ and daughter Robin of Lakewood, CA; grandsons (Aidan and Ari) of Phoenix, AZ; and two brothers, George (Jackie) of Denver, CO and Steve of Des Moines, IA.
A memorial gathering will be held in the Denver area in the spring or summer of 2021. If you would like to be notified of this event, please send an email to Abe's daughter Robin at mtnbkr74@aol.com and/or daughter-in-law Laura at tookwing@cox.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Abe's honor be made to either the National Park Foundation https://www.nationalparks.org/
or cat rescue organization House of Broken Cookies http://houseofbrokencookies.com/donate/
