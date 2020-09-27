1/1
Abe Jack Schott
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schott, Abe Jack
03/11/46 - 09/04/20
Retired, CPA, honorable discharge U.S. Air Force

Abe Jack Schott, age 74, died September 4, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He lived an active and healthy life and passed away peacefully just weeks after a cancer diagnosis.
Abe was born March 11, 1946 in Shanghai, China to Josef and Lieselotte (Lilo, nee Haas) Schott. In 1948, the family moved to Johannesburg, South Africa. In 1961, at the age of 15, Abe immigrated to the United States along with his family and settled in Denver, Colorado. Abe went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines and CA. He corresponded with his future wife, Louise during this time. After honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, Abe and Louise were married and began their family. Abe graduated from the University of Colorado Denver and began his career as a CPA with Smith, Brooks, Bolshoun, LLC. At SBB, Abe served many clients with whom he formed lasting friendships and became a partner in the firm. He also acted as a mentor and teacher to new accountants that joined SBB. Abe found lasting friendships with many of his coworkers at SBB, many of whom became extended family. He retired in 2012/2013 after more than forty years of a successful and rewarding career at SBB.
Abe is most often described by those who knew him well as steadfast, humble, loyal, fair, honest, hard-working, generous, and above all kind. He truly lived by those standards and worked to instill them in his children and grandchildren. Though quiet by nature, he formed many lifelong friendships and will be greatly missed. After the passing of his beloved wife Louise, Abe retired and moved to Phoenix to spend more quality time with his grandchildren. He spent summers at his second home in the mountains in Prescott, Arizona. Abe enjoyed exploring the outdoors and went to many national parks in his later years. He also enjoyed spending time on the water in his boats and jet skis, traveling in his RV and with his family, working on home improvement projects, pursuing his hobby of model railroading (which earned him the nickname "Train Grandpa") and above all, watching his children and grandchildren grow up.
Abe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Louise Edna Schott (nee Fairbanks). Abe is survived by his children; son David (Laura) of Phoenix, AZ and daughter Robin of Lakewood, CA; grandsons (Aidan and Ari) of Phoenix, AZ; and two brothers, George (Jackie) of Denver, CO and Steve of Des Moines, IA.
A memorial gathering will be held in the Denver area in the spring or summer of 2021. If you would like to be notified of this event, please send an email to Abe's daughter Robin at mtnbkr74@aol.com and/or daughter-in-law Laura at tookwing@cox.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Abe's honor be made to either the National Park Foundation https://www.nationalparks.org/ or cat rescue organization House of Broken Cookies http://houseofbrokencookies.com/donate/.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 26, 2020
Dear Abe, we will miss you very, very much. Especially at Thanksgiving dinners, where we always enjoyed seeing you, talking with you about your extremely interesting life experiences, and celebrating the holiday with you and your wonderful daughter Robin.
Miss you always,
Chuck & Donna
Chuck & Donna Slavik
Friend
September 26, 2020
Dad, I can't even begin to tell you how much I miss you and how heartbroken I am. I know you and mom are together and watching over all of us. Love you, always your little girl..
Robin
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved