Wilhelm, Agnes
Oct. 11, 1922 - Dec. 7, 2019
Agnes Virginia Wilhelm, age 97, peacefully passed from this world on December 7, 2019. The wish to stay in her Englewood, Colorado home until her death was made possible by her youngest daughter, Elizabeth, who lovingly cared for her in her later years. She was born Agnes Virginia Kjar on October 11, 1922 in a farmhouse near Lexington, Nebraska. One of eight children, she was the third daughter and seventh child of Hans Christian Kjar and Agnes Anna Kjar. Agnes was a strong and resilient woman and a devoted mother to six children. Her first husband, Roy George Jorgensen, died in World War II when their eldest daughter, was an infant. Agnes later married Edward John Wilhelm, and together they raised five additional children. Agnes was a faith-filled woman, who was kind and generous to her family and friends. Her goal was to give her family a good life and throughout the years she worked tirelessly to raise her children well through example. She leaves behind daughter Gwen Jean Jorgensen of San Diego, CA and grandson, Roy Henry Jorgensen of San Antonio, TX. Daughter, Teresa Ann Hunter, and her husband, Ronald of Summervillle, SC. Son, Timothy John Wilhelm and his wife, Janet. Granddaughter, Erica Jostes and her husband, Adam, of Littleton, CO. Great grandchildren, Jacob and Blake Jostes, and Granddaughter, Molly Wilhelm of Denver, CO. Daughter, Mary Margaret Koglin and her husband, Craig, and grandson, Trevor Koglin. Daughter, Elizabeth Louise Wilhelm of Englewood, CO. Son, William Carl Wilhelm and his wife, Angela. Grandson, Andrew Wilhelm and his partner, Kyle Inouye and Granddaughter, Sydni Wilhelm. Funeral arrangements are through Archdiocese of Denver Mortuary, 12801 44th Avenue, Wheatridge, CO, 80033. The celebration of her life will begin with a Rosary at 9:30, Friday morning, December 13, 2019, followed by Mass, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Englewood, CO. Reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to in her name or to Operation Smile. Please visit cfcscolorado.org for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 11, 2019