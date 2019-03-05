Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Al Karagas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al Karagas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Al Karagas Obituary
Karagas, Al

Al Karagas passed away on January 23rd. Anyone that passed through the doors of the Wazee Supper Club or My Brothers Bar was undoubtedly touched by his humor and his genuine humanity. He loved laughter, lively conversation and dining with friends. He was honest, decent and respectful and to be his friend was a privilege. He was the only one of his siblings to graduate from college and he stressed the value of education to the many young people that worked alongside him. He was also the only one of his siblings not to get an obituary. We, his friends, have rectified that.
Here's to a life well lived! For services and celebration information, please send an email to [email protected]
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.