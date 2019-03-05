|
|
Karagas, Al
Al Karagas passed away on January 23rd. Anyone that passed through the doors of the Wazee Supper Club or My Brothers Bar was undoubtedly touched by his humor and his genuine humanity. He loved laughter, lively conversation and dining with friends. He was honest, decent and respectful and to be his friend was a privilege. He was the only one of his siblings to graduate from college and he stressed the value of education to the many young people that worked alongside him. He was also the only one of his siblings not to get an obituary. We, his friends, have rectified that.
Here's to a life well lived! For services and celebration information, please send an email to [email protected]
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019