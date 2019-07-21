|
|
Schaefle, AL
11/08/1929 - 11/23/2018
Father of the Titans
Alan Lloyd Schaefle died at his home in Cocoa Beach, Florida. He was 89 years old. Eleanor, his devoted wife of 54 years predeceased him, as did his 2nd daughter Pat Browning. He is survived by his daughters Mikel Obourn and Toni Trapp, his son Marc Schaefle, his half-sister Mary Willis, his half-brother Steve Schaefle, and 9 grandchildren. Alan was an early aerospace pioneer, and he enjoyed working at Martin Marietta for 38 years. He was Program Director for the Titan I, Titan II, and Titan III Rocket Programs. He was also VP for the Titan IV Launch Vehicle. During Alan's life and career, he made great friends wherever he lived and worked. He is loved, missed, and remembered by many. Alan hated the cold, so we have waited until now to have a celebration of his life here in Colorado at Arrowhead Golf Club, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 4:30. Please email [email protected] with number of guests.
Published in Denver Post from July 21 to July 26, 2019