Bortz, Alan 1/30/1928 - 4/7/2020 With loving family and multiple dogs surrounding him, Alan Bortz passed away peacefully on April 7th in his home of 22 years. His life of service, devotion to others, and competitive spirit both on and off (but mainly on) the tennis court made him a Littleton legend. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1954, met and married Libby Joffe Bortz, and played a rather invaluable role in the birth of his first child, Richard Bortz (although on the day of Richard's entrance into the world, Alan ran into the closet rather than the garage in his haste to get to the hospital). Alan first fell in love with Colorado while stationed at Lowry Air Force Base. He returned to Ann Arbor, Michigan to finish his residency training in Internal Medicine, where again, he played a significant role in the birth of his daughter, Patricia Bortz. Post residency, he returned to Colorado, where he engaged in the best of Colorado's lifestyle and his cherished role of being a dad. He began his medical career at the Littleton Clinic and quickly established a busy practice. In addition to his widely revered medical skills, he was known to possess endless compassion. Patients who couldn't pay were never turned away. Clinic hours never dictated when he would talk to patients or friends needing medical advice. In 1986, Alan married the next love of his life, Maxine Deaver Bortz. He became a beloved stepfather to Matt, Laura and Brett Deaver. He and Maxine traveled extensively, shared their love of Vail, skiing, the changing color of aspen trees, the Denver Broncos, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer (by far their favorite) and their beautiful, adoring golden retrievers. Alan's full life included the honor of being the first President at the newly built Littleton Hospital. He also loved teaching classes to local high school seniors and students at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, sharing with them his passion for medicine. He certainly earned his retirement, one of the most difficult passages in his life. His departure reverberated throughout the Littleton community and beyond. At his clinic farewell party, patients came from far and wide to pay tribute and express their deepest gratitude for Alan's care. Many waited for more than 4 hours in a line extending out of the building and into the clinic parking lot. Alan, accompanied by his wife and daughter, listened to countless heartfelt stories of the care he provided - most punctuated with tears at the loss of their trusted, brilliant, caring physician. Retirement did not stop Alan from volunteering with organizations providing international humanitarian aid and medical care to the Littleton immigrant community. He leaves behind a lifetime of wisdom and compassion. He may be best remembered, however, for his completely non-judgmental nature, which was apparent to all those he met. In addition to his beloved children, Alan is survived by his four grandchildren: Torin and Kyle Schuster, and Adeline and Cole Bortz. Rest in peace, Alan, a man loved by many. A celebration of life will follow when possible. Contributions in his name can be made to Doctors Without Borders (doctorwithoutborders.org), The University of Colorado Medical School Scholarship fund (giving.cu.edu/fund/medical-student-scholarship-fund), or The Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies (goldenrescue.com).
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Denver Post from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.