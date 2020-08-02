Mattley, Alan

November 21, 1954 - July 29, 2020



Alan Mattley of Littleton, Colorado, passed away July 29, 2020. He was born November 21, 1954 in Denver, Colorado to Jesse and Edna Mattley. He is survived by his sister Christine Mattley (Mark), brother-in-law William Pound, nephew Michael Pound (Amy), niece Rebecca Pound (Don), and grandnieces Madison Pound and Lily Pound. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Margie Pound. Alan was an avid walker of the Platte River Trail and will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, as well as his kindness, and compassion. Donations in Alan's memory can be made to Littleton Adventist Hospital Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store