Goff, Alan Mills
July 17, 1947 - August 12, 2020
Alan Mills Goff died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital from spinal injuries after a fall at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Alan is survived by his wife, Heidi Hubbard Goff, also of Lakewood Ranch; his son Stuart Mills Goff, wife Patricia and her daughter Alyce Ann of Durango, CO.
Born during Rodeo Days in Cheyenne, WY, Alan Goff lived his youth in Denver with his parents, Jane Mills Goff and Richard Goff. Alan graduated from Cherry Creek High School. Alan met Heidi at Colorado State University and they were married in 1974. He was an Architectural Hardware Consultant with his own consulting business living in Denver, Los Angeles, and Summit, NJ.
Alan is also survived by close family members, sister Caroline Maddox, her husband Robert Maddox, and their children Jeffrey Maddox of Litchfield, CT; Sarah Rogers of Oxford, England; Elena Maddox, Steamboat Springs, CO, brothers-in-law Arleigh Hubbard, Neenah, WI, and John and Patricia Hubbard, Windsor, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is very loved and his loss will change our world.
There will be a Celebration of Live, post COVID. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
or a charity of your choice
will be appreciated.