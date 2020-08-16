1/1
Alan Mills Goff
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Goff, Alan Mills
July 17, 1947 - August 12, 2020

Alan Mills Goff died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital from spinal injuries after a fall at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Alan is survived by his wife, Heidi Hubbard Goff, also of Lakewood Ranch; his son Stuart Mills Goff, wife Patricia and her daughter Alyce Ann of Durango, CO.
Born during Rodeo Days in Cheyenne, WY, Alan Goff lived his youth in Denver with his parents, Jane Mills Goff and Richard Goff. Alan graduated from Cherry Creek High School. Alan met Heidi at Colorado State University and they were married in 1974. He was an Architectural Hardware Consultant with his own consulting business living in Denver, Los Angeles, and Summit, NJ.
Alan is also survived by close family members, sister Caroline Maddox, her husband Robert Maddox, and their children Jeffrey Maddox of Litchfield, CT; Sarah Rogers of Oxford, England; Elena Maddox, Steamboat Springs, CO, brothers-in-law Arleigh Hubbard, Neenah, WI, and John and Patricia Hubbard, Windsor, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is very loved and his loss will change our world.
There will be a Celebration of Live, post COVID. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice will be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Bradenton Chapel
912 53rd Ave W.
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 746-6191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved