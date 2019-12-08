|
Patrick, Alan
9/13/25 - 12/5/19
Alan Weston Patrick, 94, of Boulder died Dec. 5, 2019. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 A.M., followed by a service and celebration of Alan's life at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6739 S. Boulder Rd., Boulder, A reception to follow the service. Military Honors will be provided by The United States Army. Contributions: Memorial Wall for the Unborn at Sacred Heart of Mary, online at sacredheartofmary.org, or at the address above. For online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 8, 2019