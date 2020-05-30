Inzano, Albert
Albert Peter Inzano, age 75, of Maui, HI journeyed home to Our Father in Heaven on May 23, 2020 after a long, but mostly victorious battle against Cancer.
Al was born December 6th 1944 in Cleveland, OH to the late Albert and Mary Inzano. He attended St. Josephs High School and received a business degree from Dayton University.
Married to Karen L (Phipps) Inzano for 56 years, they created a tremendous life together in Ohio, then Colorado, then Hawaii. Al was the type of man to create each and every day to be tremendous. He was well known by all to have an incredibly easy way about him; quick to smile, slow to anger, an extraordinary listener and encourager. He loved to paint, picnic, play and ponder. He valued family much more than most and was a loving and faithful servant of the Lord.
Al is survived by his wife Karen Inzano; son Tom Inzano of Maui,HI (daughter-in-law Riki & grandson Ian Inzano); daughter Laura Murphy of Conifer, CO (son-in-law John & grandson Zack Belknap); Sharon Inzano of Maui, HI (grandson Josh Moorhead & granddaughter Teresa Moorhead), Brothers; Don (Patty, Vinny & Cara), Gary (Pat, Michael & Diane), Larry (Linda, Joe & Mike) & Tim Inzano (Justin & Chris).
Al has joined his loving parents, Mary Margaret (Hornikel) Inzano and Albert Aloysius Inzano in Gods loving embrace.
In lieu of flowers, Al's desire was to support via donations the incredible mission and loving efforts of Hospice Maui 400 Mahalani St., Wailuku, HI 96793.
A Memorial Website has been set up at Albert-Inzano.ForeverMissed.com to share more of his beautiful inspirational life and for friends and family to pay tribute.
Albert Peter Inzano, age 75, of Maui, HI journeyed home to Our Father in Heaven on May 23, 2020 after a long, but mostly victorious battle against Cancer.
Al was born December 6th 1944 in Cleveland, OH to the late Albert and Mary Inzano. He attended St. Josephs High School and received a business degree from Dayton University.
Married to Karen L (Phipps) Inzano for 56 years, they created a tremendous life together in Ohio, then Colorado, then Hawaii. Al was the type of man to create each and every day to be tremendous. He was well known by all to have an incredibly easy way about him; quick to smile, slow to anger, an extraordinary listener and encourager. He loved to paint, picnic, play and ponder. He valued family much more than most and was a loving and faithful servant of the Lord.
Al is survived by his wife Karen Inzano; son Tom Inzano of Maui,HI (daughter-in-law Riki & grandson Ian Inzano); daughter Laura Murphy of Conifer, CO (son-in-law John & grandson Zack Belknap); Sharon Inzano of Maui, HI (grandson Josh Moorhead & granddaughter Teresa Moorhead), Brothers; Don (Patty, Vinny & Cara), Gary (Pat, Michael & Diane), Larry (Linda, Joe & Mike) & Tim Inzano (Justin & Chris).
Al has joined his loving parents, Mary Margaret (Hornikel) Inzano and Albert Aloysius Inzano in Gods loving embrace.
In lieu of flowers, Al's desire was to support via donations the incredible mission and loving efforts of Hospice Maui 400 Mahalani St., Wailuku, HI 96793.
A Memorial Website has been set up at Albert-Inzano.ForeverMissed.com to share more of his beautiful inspirational life and for friends and family to pay tribute.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 30, 2020.