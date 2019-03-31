|
|
McInnes, Aldene
"Dee" Jones
1928 - March 13, 2019
Aldene 'Dee' Jones McInnes Passed away on March 13, 2019, in Gold River, CA. She was 90 years old. Born in 1928 in Grafton, West Virginia, Dee is survived by beloved husband John McInnes, also daughters Christine 'Cricket' Jones Marocco (NYC), Suzanne Jones (Dominica, West Indies) and son John Paul Jones (Denver, Co) and wife Michelle Jones, as well as 3 grandsons: Joseph and Danny Jones Marocco and David Jones. She is also survived by John's family: Stewart McInnes (Roseville, CA), Andy McInnes and wife Uli McInnes (Reno NV) and 2 grandchildren: Patrick McInnes, wife Grace McInnes, and Shannon McInnes.
Dee graduated from West Virginia University in 1950 with a degree in English and a teaching certificate. She taught for several years in a Junior High School near Washington DC. She was living there when she met Lt. Glenn R. Jones, U.S. Navy. They married and lived in Georgetown until he was transferred to Sasebo, Japan where her 1st daughter, Christine was born. Eventually they settled in Denver, Colorado and lived there for 30 years. Dee was an active volunteer in several civic and charitable organizations: Republican Roundtable, Denver Lawyers wives and the Denver Art Museum where she was a docent. But foremost she was a mother and a homemaker who loved her family and home. She also enjoyed gardening, entertaining, playing tennis and belonged to several bridge groups. After a divorce in 1978 she visited Sacramento, CA in 1984 where she met John McInnes, real estate broker and investor. They had a long-distance romance for a year and then were married in 1985 and built a home together in Gold River, CA where they lived happily for years, laughing together often, enjoying home and friends as well as traveling to all parts of the world.
Our mother was a beautiful lady with a great sense of style that showed in everything she did.
She is loved and cherished more than words can say.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019