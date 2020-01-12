|
|
O'Donnell, Alecia Monico
(Lisa)
7/24/1952 - 12/29/2019
Lisa O'Donnell passed away surrounded by her family in her Lakewood, CO home, ending her 10-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Lisa was born in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Peck and Marty (Marchese) Monico. Lisa is survived by her husband, Tom O'Donnell, children Kelly and Kevin, daughter-in-law Kelly McLaughlin, and beloved siblings Marsha and Dave Testa, Ty and Kathy Monico, and Spec and Mary Jane Monico. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friendships, former colleagues and students, all of whom held a profound place in Lisa's heart.
Lisa grew up in Bristol, CT before embarking on her journey as an educator across South Dakota, California, and Colorado. Her career was defined at Colorado Academy, as a teacher for nine years before earning a Master's Degree in Library Media Science and serving as a middle school librarian until her retirement in 2012.
Lisa, ever prideful of her Italian heritage, demonstrated her devotion to family and friends by warmly hosting countless gatherings and bountiful meals. She was forever a nurturing spirit who made a particular impact with her understanding and advocacy of children's literature.
In lieu of a service, Lisa has asked only that we carry on her memory through the activities she loved in her honor. Contributions may be made in her name to YALSA(The Young Adult Library Services Association) a division of the American Library Association that provides excellent programming for young adult library services, much of which centered around literature and books.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 12, 2020