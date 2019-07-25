Home

Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral
4610 E Alameda Avenue
Denver, CO 80246
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Denver, CO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Denver, CO
View Map
More Obituaries for Alex Pappas
1938 - 2019
Alex Pappas Obituary
Pappas, Alex
12/14/1938 - 7/225/2019

Alex G. Pappas (Zorba) passed away peacefully, on July 22, 2019, at the age of 80. He is preceded in death by his son, George A. Pappas, as well as his father, George J. Pappas. Alex is survived by his wife, Katerina (Rena) Andrianakos Pappas, to whom he was married for 51 years. Also surviving Alex are his daughter, Nikoletta A. Tzimapitis, his son, Rev. Fr. Dimitrios A. Pappas, and his son, George A. Pappas (Brenda Parra), as well as his grandchildren, Katerina D. Pappas, Alexandros D. Pappas, Panagiotis D. Pappas, Efklidis Evan Tzimapitis, Christos Tsimapitis, and Landen Pappas. Alex is survived by his siblings, Voula Vagias (Niko), of Austin, Texas, brother, Yiannis Fatouros (Katerina) of Greece, and his late sister, Vasilikis Kladi; brothers-in-law, Anastasios Andrianakos (Ireni) and family, George Andrianakos and family, sister-in-law, Georgia Tsiodras (George) and family of Greece, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, relatives, and friends. Trisagion Service on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 7 :00 PM. Funeral Service on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM at the Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Denver. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church, 46 Calle Electra, Santa Fe, NM 87508.
Published in Denver Post on July 25, 2019
