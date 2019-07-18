|
|
Tyk, Alex
January 6, 1988 - June 27, 2019
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Alex Glen Tyk, age 31, our most beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend who died June 26, 2019 in an accident in Lisbon, Portugal.
Alex loved all the outdoor activities Colorado had to offer - climbing, kayaking, hiking. His great joy was sharing it all with his family, friends, his girlfriend Brittany and his dog George
He will be forever missed by his mother and father, Lynn (Hansen) and Roger Tyk, his sister Lesley Tyk, his Aunts and Uncles, his cousins, and his friends.
He appreciated life's beauty and expressed it passionately. He was truly a beacon of light in our lives.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 20, 3 pm, at Arvada United Methodist Church. 6750 Carr Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Published in Denver Post from July 18 to July 20, 2019