Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Arvada United Methodist Church
6750 Carr Street
Arvada, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Tyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Tyk


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Tyk Obituary
Tyk, Alex
January 6, 1988 - June 27, 2019

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Alex Glen Tyk, age 31, our most beloved son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend who died June 26, 2019 in an accident in Lisbon, Portugal.
Alex loved all the outdoor activities Colorado had to offer - climbing, kayaking, hiking. His great joy was sharing it all with his family, friends, his girlfriend Brittany and his dog George
He will be forever missed by his mother and father, Lynn (Hansen) and Roger Tyk, his sister Lesley Tyk, his Aunts and Uncles, his cousins, and his friends.
He appreciated life's beauty and expressed it passionately. He was truly a beacon of light in our lives.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 20, 3 pm, at Arvada United Methodist Church. 6750 Carr Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Published in Denver Post from July 18 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.