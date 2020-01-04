|
Hamilton III, Alexander "Sandy"
Alexander "Sandy" Hamilton passed away unexpectedly in one of his favorite places, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on December 29th, 2019. Sandy was born July 17, 1959 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Alexander "Sandy" Hamilton Jr. of New Hamburg, NY and Julia Boldrin Hamilton of Buffalo, NY. He was raised there along with his siblings, Debra, Scott, Kimberly, Kevin and Keith. He graduated from Clarkson College of Technology with a BS in Industrial Engineering and was a member of Tau Delta Kappa Fraternity. He later received his MBA from the Daniels School of Business, University of Denver. He was an avid football and tennis player who also had a passion for golf and skiing. He had a long successful career and was an accomplished entrepreneur. His most recent endeavor being co-founder, COO and CFO of NuEnergen Corporation
On September 1, 1995, he married the love of his life, Christine Lynn Dibella. Together they had many adventures, travels and wonderful times with family and friends. He was the proudest of the accomplishments of his 3 children Alec, Alexa and Ashley.
Sandy is survived by his loving wife Christine Lynn Hamilton of Denver, his devoted children Alexander "Alec" Vincent Hamilton IV residing in Denver, Alexa Nicole Hamilton, residing in New York City, and Dr. Ashley Lauren Hamilton of Denver along with son-in-law Dr. Stephan Clarence Hammoor. He is also survived by his mother Julia Boldrin Hamilton of New Hamburg, siblings Debra and Joseph DeLeno of Wappingers Falls, NY, Scott and Mary Jo Hamilton of Hopinkinton, MA, Kimberly and Mark Bottini of New Hamburg, Kevin and Doreen Hamilton of Pauling NY, Keith and Geraldine Hamilton of Boylston, MA along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Alexander Hamilton Jr. and infant sibling Alexander Hamilton III born in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
A celebration of his life will be held at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church located at 8035 S Quebec St. Englewood. CO on Monday, January 6th at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers donations in his honor to the Gabby Krause Foundation or Liv-e.org would be appreciated.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020