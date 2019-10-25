Denver Post Obituaries
|
Alexander Rezmovits


1924 - 2019
Alexander Rezmovits Obituary
Rezmovits, Alexander
07/24/1924 - 10/23/2019

Alexander Rezmovits, 95, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Alex was born in 1924 in Krasna, Romania into a large and loving family with nine other siblings. He was a survivor of the Holocaust. After his liberation, he was brought to Sweden for post-war convalescence in July of 1945. He immigrated to the United States in 1954, and spent his life, happily, in Denver. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his generous spirit, his compassionate heart and his exceedingly empathetic nature. Survived and cherished by his children Arthur Rezmovits (Monika), Freda Lisnow, and David Rezmovits (Carla); his brother Mike Resmo (Bobbi) and sister Eva Stadler; and his grandchildren Matthew Lisnow, Jamie, Matt, Owen and Hannah Rezmovits. Graveside funeral service Friday, October 25 (TODAY) at 2:00 PM at Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alex's name to Jewish Family Service of Colorado: jewishfamilyservice.org.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 25, 2019
