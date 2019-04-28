|
|
Switowy, Alexander
Beloved husband,
father, grandfather,
godfather, and father-in-law. Of Denver, CO and Wauwatosa, WI. Entered Eternal Life on April 20, 2019, at Easter, at the age of 98 years, watched over by his devoted grandchildren. Born August 30, 1920, in Donetsk, Ukraine. Survived by his grandchildren, Lucinda (nee Cromwell) Crosland and Gregory Cromwell. Preceded in death in Ukraine by his father Peter, and in the United States by his mother Antonina, wife Eugenia, daughter Lucy, and son-in-law Lewis Ronald Cromwell. Alex came to the US in 1949, with his mother, wife, and daughter. He became a chemist and, later, a Mercedes dealer, in Denver. A proud Coloradan, Alex will be deeply missed by his remaining relatives and friends and will be remembered for his keen mind, kind heart, compassionate and generous nature, as well as for his amazing resilience over the years. A lover of long drives, cars, Colorado, Westerns, folk music, and his native Ukraine, Alex valued above all spending time with his loving family and dearest friends in Denver and Milwaukee and on trips to Arizona and Florida. Those who loved him will also miss his sweet sense of humor and cheerful laughter.
Visitation at Horan and McConaty Family Chapel (11150 East Dartmouth Avenue, Aurora CO 80014) Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. Mass on Thursday morning, May 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Transfiguration Ukrainian Catholic (4118 Shoshone Street, Denver CO 80211), followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Wheat Ridge CO.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 28, 2019