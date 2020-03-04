|
|
Blue, Alexandra "Sandy"
January 5, 1947 - February 26, 2020
Alexandra Keller Blue, beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, Oma and friend, passed away at 73 years old on February 26, 2020. Sandy, her nickname since birth, was born on January 5, 1947 in Denver, Colorado to Alec and Josephine (Murphy) Keller. She was the second oldest of the four Keller sisters, and a proud graduate of Saint Mary's Academy and The University of Colorado Boulder. She met John Blue during the summer before her freshman year of college and on December 28, 1968, they were married. After graduation, Sandy went on to become a teacher of Speech and Drama at Oberon Middle School.
After leaving teaching in 1976, Sandy dedicated her time to raising two children, Brandon and Lindsey, and became involved in a variety of charitable endeavors. She was active in the Junior League of Denver which led to her involvement in Girls, Inc. and The Adoption Exchange. She was also a proud and active member of Delta Gamma Fraternity, and through Delta Gamma, became actively involved in Anchor Center for Blind Children, a non-profit organization for blind or visually impaired children. She continued her involvement with Anchor Center, serving as a board member and president, up until a few years ago.
Sandy's greatest joy was her family and friends. She loved being a wife, mom, and Oma, and was happiest when surrounded by family. Her friends were extremely important to her as well, and she loved organizing get togethers and thrived on keeping relationships strong. She will be remembered for her personality, wit, kindness, empathy, compassion, and infectious smile and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 51 years, John; son, Brandon (Maureen) Blue; daughter, Lindsey (Matthew) McClintock; and six grandchildren: Alec Volpi, Emma and Grace Blue, and Wyatt, Alexandra, and Josephine McClintock.
A memorial service will be held on March 9 at 10:30 A.M. at Wellshire Presbyterian Church, 2999 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy's memory can be made to Anchor Center for Blind Children or The CU Foundation. Checks can be made out to Anchor Center for Blind Children and mailed to 2550 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80238. Online donations can be made at www.anchorcenter.org. Donations to the CU Foundation can be made by check and sent to PO Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217-9155 with 'Gynecologic Oncology Fund in memory of Sandy Blue' in the memo line.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020