Bounds, Alexis
November 9, 1981 - July 24, 2019
The heart-broken family of Alexis Brown Bounds mourns her passing on July 24, 2019, at the age of 37. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Theodore M. Bounds, her two sons, Lincoln and Oliver, and her pet Chihuahua, Jellybean. She is also survived by her mother, Peggy Buckley Boardman, and husband, Roger Boardman; her brother, David Allan Brown, Jr., his wife, Monte, and their children, her nephew Hudson and her niece and goddaughter Rylie; her step brother, Grant Boardman, his wife, Patricia; her step sister, Meredith Boardman; her father, David Allan Brown, Sr., her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy and Terry Bounds, and her brother-in-law, Matthew Bounds; and a large family of cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Pierce Michael, and her maternal grandparents, Vera and Bernard Buckley. Alexis was a sweet, loving, beautiful, talented, and outgoing person. She was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School. She earned degrees in Interior Design and Business at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, where she was given the Scott Gerard Verret Award for Scholarship and Achievement and selected to Who's Who Among Students in American Colleges & Universities. She was an accomplished designer who won ASID Gold, Silver, and Bronze Excellence in Design Awards, as well as numerous other honors in both regional and national competitions. She found great pleasure in helping her clients and employers realize their visions through her design and project management expertise. Most recently, she enjoyed working for CBRE Healthcare in Denver. Prior to that, she was employed by Stanford Health Care, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center and the U.S. General Services Administration, all in the San Francisco area, as well as Associated Grocers, Inc. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For the past two years, Alexis and her family called Denver, Colorado, their home. She considered Washington Park her special place for peace and a favorite place for family time. Family and friends of Alexis are encouraged to post their memories and tributes on her Facebook page. A memorial service will be held in Denver on August 17, 2019 at The Church at Martin School for Early Education, 1885 Ogden Street at 11am. A separate children's service will be held simultaneously. In lieu of flowers, Alexis's family asks that donations be made to the GoFundMe account, The Bounds Boys Fund for their future educational expenses.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14, 2019