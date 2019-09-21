Denver Post Obituaries
|
Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
View Map
Resources
1996 - 2019
Alexis Bush Obituary
Bush, Alexis
October 24, 1996 - September 9, 2019

Alexis Victoria Bush, 22, of Littleton, Colorado was taken away from her loved ones on September 9, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. She was born on October 24, 1996 in Durham, North Carolina to Christine and Mark Bush. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Roberta Sue Bush, and by her maternal grandfather, Randall E. Smith. Alexis is survived by her mother Christine; her father, Mark; her brother, Cameron; paternal grandfather, Paul Bush; maternal grandmother, Yukiko Smith; as well as by her many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Alexis was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, and was completing her last 4 credits in order to receive her bachelor's degree in Psychology (major) and Anthropology (minor). She most recently worked at Kindercare in Littleton during the past summer. Her future plans were to find work in the field of anthropology. She enjoyed music, the outdoors, dance, and her many wonderful friends, as well as her cat, Wiley.

Visitation will be the evening of Friday, September 27th from 5-7pm, with a Catholic Mass Saturday, September 28th at 1:00pm, followed by a reception from 2:00-3:30pm. All events will take place at Horan & McConaty at 5303 E County Line Road in Centennial.

In lieu of flowers, please consider placing a donation in Alexis' honor to the Infinite Hero Foundation at www.infinitehero.org/alexisbush. The mission of the Infinite Hero Foundation is to combat the most difficult front-line issues, both mental and physical, facing our military heroes and their families. It exists to connect our military, veterans, and military family members with innovative and effective treatment programs for service-related injuries. Alexis grew up as a military child before arriving in Colorado.

Our sweet Alexis will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and everyone whose life she touched. She will not be forgotten and her life will not be defined by her ending.

For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
