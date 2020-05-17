Christensen, Alfred

12/22/1922 - 05/12/2020

Certified Public Accountant Retired



Alfred Christensen

passed away at his home at Windcrest Retirement Community. He served in United States Army during World War II. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1947, cum laude with honors. He practiced as a CPA with Cordell and Associates in Denver until his retirement. He is survived by his partner Sue Mumma, nephews, Ken Carpenter (Margaret) and Robert Carpenter, both of Casper, Wyoming and Mike Wilson (Judy) of Rocky River, Ohio

Private family services have been held.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Littleton, 1609 W. Littleton Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80120.





