Alfred Christensen
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christensen, Alfred
12/22/1922 - 05/12/2020
Certified Public Accountant Retired

Alfred Christensen
passed away at his home at Windcrest Retirement Community. He served in United States Army during World War II. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1947, cum laude with honors. He practiced as a CPA with Cordell and Associates in Denver until his retirement. He is survived by his partner Sue Mumma, nephews, Ken Carpenter (Margaret) and Robert Carpenter, both of Casper, Wyoming and Mike Wilson (Judy) of Rocky River, Ohio
Private family services have been held.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Littleton, 1609 W. Littleton Boulevard, Littleton, CO 80120.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved