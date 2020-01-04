|
Miesch, Alfred
May 10, 1927 - December 28, 2019
MIESCH, ALFRED THOMAS (1927 - 2019)
Al Miesch was born May 10, 1927, in Hammond, Indiana, and died December 28, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado. Al grew up mostly in the Calumet Region, Indiana and graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1945. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Harmon as a 1st class fireman. He graduated from St. Joseph College (Indiana) in June, 1950 with a major in Geology. During his time at St Joes, he was elected captain of the football team and was later inducted into the St. Joseph's College Sports Hall of Fame. On August 5, 1950, he married Norma (Tillie) Jean Krause, his high school sweetheart. He received his Masters degree from Indiana University in 1952 and his Ph. D. Degree from Northwestern in 1957. He arrived in Grand Junction, Colorado in 1953 to begin a 33-year career with the U.S. Geological Survey. His work in Grand Junction involved describing and following the distribution of minor elements in association with the search for uranium on the Colorado Plateau. He moved to Denver in 1959 where he continued his work on element distributions in rocks, soils and plants, ultimately becoming the third Chief of the Branch of Geochemical Census (which he later renamed Branch of Regional Geochemistry). In this capacity he began a working relationship with scientists in the Public Health field to investigate the potential role of geochemistry in human health, primarily heart disease. Such work, among other things, eventually helped promote the establishment of the scientific journal The International Society of Geochemistry and Health. He represented the United States at UNESCO in Paris and at the World Health Organization in Geneva Switzerland. For 23 years Al was internationally known for his work on computer-based statistical techniques applied to problems in environmental geochemistry. He received the Department of Interior's Meritorious Service (silver) medal in 1973, and the Department's Distinguished Service (gold) medal in 1983. He returned to Grand Junction in 1983 to finish his final three years with the Geological Survey. In his career he published 85 scientific papers. He returned to the Denver area in 2015 to finish out his final years with his extended family. Al enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends his entire life. He was an avid reader, devoted Bronco fan and dearly loved by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Norma Jean (Tillie) Miesch, two daughters, Nancy (Fred) Stanley and Kathy (Michael) Ley, both of the Denver area; two grandchildren, Tyler (Sara) Ley and Maribeth Ley Miller; and three great-grandchildren, (Harper and Hannah Ley and Charlotte Miller). He was preceded in death by his parents Charles J. and Katherine (O'Donnell) Miesch, an infant son John Miesch, his sister Katherine Pokorney and his brother William C. Miesch.
At Al's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
