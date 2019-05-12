|
|
Ellis, Alice
Florence
9/3/1917 - 4/21/2019
Alice Florence Kneiszel was born and raised in Antigo, Wisconsin. In 1949, she moved to Denver drawn by the lure of skiing. She married Fred Ellis in 1953. Betsy was born in 1954 and John in 1956.
In the late 1960s, Alice and Fred introduced the family to skiing. Skiing became the family sport that they enjoyed with friends throughout the 1970s. Alice continued to ski into her 70s. She also loved traveling, needlework, water color painting and reading.
They moved to Brookdale University Park in 2000. Fred passed in 2004 at age 87. Alice continued to live at Brookdale where she made many friends.
She was an active member of First Plymouth Congregational Church for nearly 70 years.
She passed peacefully on Easter Sunday with her family present on the day that would have been Fred's 102nd birthday.
Alice is survived by her daughter Betsy (husband David) and granddaughter Kate. She is also survived by son John (wife Lisa) and grandson Sean.
A memorial service is planned for May 25th at Brookdale University Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First Plymouth Congregational Church.
Published in Denver Post on May 12, 2019