Harp, Alice Louise

1929 - 2020



Alice Louise Harp. beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, who loved Thanksgiving and Christmas and brought those joys and comforts to everyone throughout the year, passed away peacefully in the arms of family on March 16.

In her nearly 91 years, Alice loved so much so well: books, trees, knitting, antiques, pink lipstick, the long days of summer, ripe tomatoes, soap operas, kind neighbors, thank-you notes, music, and the Broncos.

She knitted over 60 blankets for Project Linus, and served at least as many delicious Thanksgiving dinners to family and friends. She tirelessly raised 4 children who affectionately nicknamed her "Pest" for her diligence, and the ever-alert blue "eyes in the back of her head."

A careful listener, she preferred to let others take center stage. Alice was a fan of hard work, a sharp pencil and a cocktail at the end of the day.

She was born in Oakland, California and spent her youth in Nebraska where at age 20 she met and married the love of her life, Dale Harp. She supported him through university, then went on the manage every aspect of family life, allowing him to pursue his career and his passion for fishing. She would not, however, clean the fish. Together, they achieved the American Dream; home, children, fulfilling work, and a long, peaceful retirement.

In retirement, Alice was an enthusiastic antiques collector and dealer, setting up shops in Pittsburgh, St. Louis, and Fort Collins. She was captivated by the stories behind each piece, admiring both the beauty and utility of each precious find.

We are ever grateful for her unconditional love, quiet humor, and steady, comfortable presence in our lives. We will never stop missing her.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, dear neighbors, and her best friend, Jewell Grasmick.

She is deeply missed by her husband of 71 years, Dale Harp, her children, John Harp (Cheryl,) Julie Savoie, (Peter,) Linda Harp, Bob Harp (Pam), sister, Judy Forst, and brother, Daniel Mitchell, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Our family's sincere thanks to the world's best neighbors on Elderberry Court; the kind caregivers at St. Andrews Assisted Living, the doctors and nurses at University of Colorado Hospital, Advanced Health Care of Aurora, and Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary for their compassionate care of our beautiful Alice.

We know she rests in peace.





