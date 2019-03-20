Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
For more information about
Alice Ward
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Ward


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice M. Ward Obituary
Ward, Alice M.

Alice Marie McLaughlin Ward, age 82 passed away peacefully at the same home in which she was born and raised in, located in Lakewood, Colorado. Alice was the second child of three, born to Arthur "Mac" and Grace Mclaughlin. Alice attended Washington Heights Elementary and Alameda Junior/Senior. Alice married John Ward July 1953 and became a wonderful and dedicated Mother of five children: John (Sonya) Ward, Sheila Ward, James (LeighAnn) Ward, Sandra Varga, and Stephanie (John) Harp. Alice was preceded in death by Her Mother, Father, and older sister Mary Dolezal. Alice was the cherished older sister of William Daniel Mclaughlin. She was also the much-loved Grandma to: Joseph Ward son of John, Kaylei and Tanner Ward children of James, and John and Alicia Varga children of Sandra Varga. It would be our honor as Alice's family to invite her friends, extended family, neighbors, and coworkers from Lockheed Martin to celebrate her journey home to the Lord. The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Robert and Regina Hinote for the wonderful care and friendship they provided for our Mother. Services Thursday, 3/21, 2pm at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
Download Now