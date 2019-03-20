|
|
Ward, Alice M.
Alice Marie McLaughlin Ward, age 82 passed away peacefully at the same home in which she was born and raised in, located in Lakewood, Colorado. Alice was the second child of three, born to Arthur "Mac" and Grace Mclaughlin. Alice attended Washington Heights Elementary and Alameda Junior/Senior. Alice married John Ward July 1953 and became a wonderful and dedicated Mother of five children: John (Sonya) Ward, Sheila Ward, James (LeighAnn) Ward, Sandra Varga, and Stephanie (John) Harp. Alice was preceded in death by Her Mother, Father, and older sister Mary Dolezal. Alice was the cherished older sister of William Daniel Mclaughlin. She was also the much-loved Grandma to: Joseph Ward son of John, Kaylei and Tanner Ward children of James, and John and Alicia Varga children of Sandra Varga. It would be our honor as Alice's family to invite her friends, extended family, neighbors, and coworkers from Lockheed Martin to celebrate her journey home to the Lord. The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Robert and Regina Hinote for the wonderful care and friendship they provided for our Mother. Services Thursday, 3/21, 2pm at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 20, 2019