Winslow, Alison
April 16, 1952 - August 14, 2019
Alison Lenhardt Winslow, 67, died at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She was born in Alton, IL to Henry and Ione (Salzman) Lenhardt. A graduate of the University of Denver, Alison was an avid gardener, devoted Lutheran, and patron of the arts. She is preceded in death by husband Clifford R W Winslow and survived by stepmother Joanne (Perkins) Lenhardt, daughters Elizabeth and Madeleine, and brother Bruce G Lenhardt. A service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Denver Botanic Gardens or the .
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019