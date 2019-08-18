Denver Post Obituaries
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 834-7983
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Olive Lutheran Church
Alison Winslow


1952 - 2019
Alison Winslow Obituary
Winslow, Alison
April 16, 1952 - August 14, 2019

Alison Lenhardt Winslow, 67, died at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She was born in Alton, IL to Henry and Ione (Salzman) Lenhardt. A graduate of the University of Denver, Alison was an avid gardener, devoted Lutheran, and patron of the arts. She is preceded in death by husband Clifford R W Winslow and survived by stepmother Joanne (Perkins) Lenhardt, daughters Elizabeth and Madeleine, and brother Bruce G Lenhardt. A service will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Denver Botanic Gardens or the .
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 18, 2019
