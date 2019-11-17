|
|
Eckert, Allan Paul
80, of Westminster passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn. Survived by his brothers, David (Doris), Stephen (Audrey) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wed. Nov. 20th 6pm, Rosary at 7pm at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada. Funeral Mass on Thurs. Nov. 21st 9:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 7595 N. Federal Blvd., Westminster. Burial at 12pm with full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019