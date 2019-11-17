Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
7595 N. Federal Blvd
Westminster, CO
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
Allan Paul Eckert

Allan Paul Eckert Obituary
Eckert, Allan Paul

80, of Westminster passed away on Nov. 10, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife, Marilyn. Survived by his brothers, David (Doris), Stephen (Audrey) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wed. Nov. 20th 6pm, Rosary at 7pm at Horan & McConaty, 7577 W. 80th Ave. Arvada. Funeral Mass on Thurs. Nov. 21st 9:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 7595 N. Federal Blvd., Westminster. Burial at 12pm with full military honors at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 17, 2019
