Beltz, Allison
November 3, 1954 - April 3, 2019
Allison Beltz was born November 3, 1954 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and passed into the presence of her Lord on April 3, 2019, after a seven-year battle with early onset Alzheimer's Disease. Allison spent most of her adult life advocating and lobbying on behalf of the oppressed. She brought awareness of the plight of persecuted Christians around the world, helping found the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, helping draft and lobby for religious freedom legislation in the United States Congress, and advocating in
Washington, D.C. on behalf of the Untouchables of India. At age 61, early in her Alzheimer's diagnosis, she received her B.A. from the University of Colorado in political science. She was part of the team that founded Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch, and for the last ten years was the "First Lady" of Highline Community Church in Greenwood Village. Allison is survived by her husband Dr. Bob Beltz, her daughter Stephanie Dixon, her son Baker Beltz, her Mother Maxine Hill of Santa Fe, her grandchildren Olivia and Jaxon Dixon, and her sisters Ronda and Roxanne of Albuquerque. She was loved by many, and will be missed by all. Services will be held this Thursday, April 11, at 11am at Highline Community Church, 6160 S. Wabash Way, Greenwood Village. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highline Community Church.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 9, 2019